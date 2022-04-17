Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Receives $10.90 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.90.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Skillz from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

NYSE SKLZ opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.81. Skillz has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $24.88.

Skillz ( NYSE:SKLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $108.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.05 million. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 37.99% and a negative net margin of 47.22%. Skillz’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Skillz will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer acquired 101,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $248,988.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harry Sloan acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $227,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Skillz by 945.5% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the third quarter worth $56,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

