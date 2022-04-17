Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Receives $27.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SGFY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Signify Health from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen cut their price target on Signify Health from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Signify Health from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 6th.

NYSE SGFY traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $16.04. 927,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,575. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.83 and a beta of 1.31. Signify Health has a twelve month low of $11.11 and a twelve month high of $31.91.

Signify Health ( NYSE:SGFY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $181.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.26 million. Signify Health had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Signify Health will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Signify Health news, EVP Laurel Douty purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Signify Health by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,010,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,547,000 after buying an additional 2,076,338 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Signify Health by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,525,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,577,000 after purchasing an additional 601,657 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Signify Health by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,525,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,969,000 after purchasing an additional 601,657 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Signify Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,092,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,759,000 after purchasing an additional 31,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. bought a new position in Signify Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,528,000.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

