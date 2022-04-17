Short Interest in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Expands By 74.8%

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 727,100 shares, an increase of 74.8% from the March 15th total of 415,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 250,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 23.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,161 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 2.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,410 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 42.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,586 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 14,806 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 2.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,749 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

HIX stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $5.59. 199,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,646. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $7.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average of $6.68.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

