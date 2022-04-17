Short Interest in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Drops By 26.8%

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 488,600 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the March 15th total of 667,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 376,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

TPG RE Finance Trust stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.59. 185,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,389. The stock has a market cap of $894.52 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 360.86 and a current ratio of 360.86. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average is $12.39.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 111.63%.

In other news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $12,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRTX. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

TRTX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.