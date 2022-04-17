Short Interest in The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) Drops By 35.7%

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 434,500 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the March 15th total of 675,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 326,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCTY traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.80. 858,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,967. The9 has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $26.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.82.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The9 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The9 during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of The9 during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The9 during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The9 during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The9 by 7,410.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 29,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet company in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily focuses on developing cryptocurrencies mining business. It also operates and develops proprietary or licensed online games, primarily mobile games and TV games. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004.

