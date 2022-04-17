Short Interest in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Decreases By 40.3%

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the March 15th total of 87,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. 11.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund alerts:

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,262. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average is $6.35. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $7.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th.

About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund (Get Rating)

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.