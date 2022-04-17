Short Interest in Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF) Decreases By 44.8%

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 412,100 shares, a decline of 44.8% from the March 15th total of 746,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,057,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund stock opened at 15.36 on Friday. Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund has a fifty-two week low of 7.50 and a fifty-two week high of 16.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 13.48.

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

