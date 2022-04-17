Short Interest in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Increases By 56.7%

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, an increase of 56.7% from the March 15th total of 925,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 901,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth about $3,080,204,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,167,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,784,000 after purchasing an additional 32,771 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth about $320,959,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth about $268,675,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth about $209,262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Sony Group stock traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,330,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,143. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sony Group has a 52-week low of $89.03 and a 52-week high of $133.75.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.51. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $26.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.01 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sony Group will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.