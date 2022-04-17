Short Interest in Principal Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSWW) Rises By 81.0%

Principal Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSWW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, an increase of 81.0% from the March 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,803,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS PSWW opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04. Principal Solar has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.22.

Principal Solar Company Profile

Principal Solar, Inc focuses on renewable energy and natural gas sectors. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquatered in Dallas Texas.

