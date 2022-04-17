Short Interest in Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Decreases By 32.1%

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,759,300 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the March 15th total of 4,062,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,259,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

PTHRF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.92. 460,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,064. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30. Pantheon Resources has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $1.96.

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Greater Alkaid project that covers 22,804 acres located in Alaska; and the Talitha project covering an area of approximately 44,463 acres. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

