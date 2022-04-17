Short Interest in Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Decreases By 32.1%

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,759,300 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the March 15th total of 4,062,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,259,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
PTHRF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.92. 460,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,064. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30. Pantheon Resources has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $1.96.
Pantheon Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pantheon Resources (PTHRF)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.