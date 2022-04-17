Short Interest in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW) Increases By 89.5%

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 89.5% from the March 15th total of 3,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I by 3.4% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 48,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I by 23.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 17,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I by 1.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 719,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OEPW opened at $9.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76. One Equity Partners Open Water I has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $9.93.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

