Short Interest in Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) Decreases By 39.2%

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a decrease of 39.2% from the March 15th total of 42,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 36.2% in the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 129,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 34,420 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 637.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. 8.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OBCI remained flat at $$8.00 during trading hours on Friday. 2,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,096. Ocean Bio-Chem has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $15.21. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $76.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Ocean Bio-Chem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Ocean Bio-Chem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

