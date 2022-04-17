Short Interest in Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) Grows By 85.4%

Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 233,200 shares, an increase of 85.4% from the March 15th total of 125,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Neoen from €37.50 ($40.76) to €33.00 ($35.87) in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Get Neoen alerts:

Shares of Neoen stock opened at $38.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.92. Neoen has a 12 month low of $38.92 and a 12 month high of $45.50.

Neoen SA, an independent renewable energy production company, engages in the design, development, finance, construction project management, and operation of renewable energy power plants. The company operates solar, wind, and energy storage plants. It operates in Argentina, Ecuador, El Salvador, Jamaica, Mexico, the United States, Finland, France, Ireland, Mozambique, Portugal, Zambia, Sweden, Croatia, and Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neoen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.