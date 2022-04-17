Short Interest in Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Increases By 43.1%

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,077,100 shares, a growth of 43.1% from the March 15th total of 752,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 31.5 days.

Shares of LIFZF traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $32.59. 2,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,937. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.10. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1 year low of $26.61 and a 1 year high of $42.40.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

