Short Interest in Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Rises By 76.9%

Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 76.9% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Koç Holding A.S. from 33.80 to 56.30 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get Koç Holding A.S. alerts:

OTCMKTS:KHOLY traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.82. 58,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,327. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.99. Koç Holding A.S. has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $14.74.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.2426 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 1.79%.

About Koç Holding A.S. (Get Rating)

KoÃ§ Holding A.S., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, automotive, consumer durables, finance, and other businesses in Turkey and internationally. The company's energy business operates petroleum refineries; distributes petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gases; and generates electricity through hydroelectric, natural gas, coal, thermal, and solar power and other renewable plants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koç Holding A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koç Holding A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.