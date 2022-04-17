Short Interest in Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Drops By 42.7%

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a decline of 42.7% from the March 15th total of 63,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jiayin Group by 15.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Jiayin Group by 33.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jiayin Group by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 43.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jiayin Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of JFIN stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.30. 12,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,458. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.81. Jiayin Group has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $7.88. The company has a market cap of $124.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.20. Jiayin Group had a negative return on equity of 283.72% and a net margin of 26.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Jiayin Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance platform that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

