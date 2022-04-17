Short Interest in Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Decreases By 31.9%

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 428,300 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the March 15th total of 628,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 219,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intrusion in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,650,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 59.2% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 323,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 120,512 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Intrusion by 8,594.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 263,005 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intrusion by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 23,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Intrusion during the third quarter worth approximately $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Intrusion from $4.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Intrusion from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTZ traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.12. The stock had a trading volume of 22,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,761. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.48. Intrusion has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $22.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 million. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 258.42% and a negative return on equity of 244.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intrusion will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Intrusion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.

