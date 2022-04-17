Short Interest in Industrial Human Capital, Inc. (NYSE:AXH) Drops By 32.5%

Industrial Human Capital, Inc. (NYSE:AXH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the March 15th total of 4,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AXH stock remained flat at $$10.01 during trading on Friday. Industrial Human Capital has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.98.

Get Industrial Human Capital alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Industrial Human Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Industrial Human Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $857,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Human Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $2,072,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Human Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $4,960,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Human Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $5,590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Human Capital, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Human Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Human Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.