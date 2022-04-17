Short Interest in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Rises By 37.7%

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,390,000 shares, a growth of 37.7% from the March 15th total of 11,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Shares of IRT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,261,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,464,819. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average is $24.28. Independence Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $27.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.95, a PEG ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.95.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 3.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 126.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on IRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point raised Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.97.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

