Short Interest in Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Declines By 32.4%

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the March 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of Hysan Development stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,258. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.33. Hysan Development has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $8.75.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.2897 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.91%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hysan Development from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Hysan Development Company Profile

Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.

