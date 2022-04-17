Short Interest in FuelPositive Co. (OTCMKTS:NHHHF) Grows By 51.8%

FuelPositive Co. (OTCMKTS:NHHHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,200 shares, a growth of 51.8% from the March 15th total of 68,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 393,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS:NHHHF traded up 0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 0.13. 373,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,913. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 0.14. FuelPositive has a 12 month low of 0.09 and a 12 month high of 0.33.
FuelPositive Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FuelPositive (NHHHF)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for FuelPositive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelPositive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.