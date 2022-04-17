Short Interest in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Decreases By 30.6%

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the March 15th total of 84,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE:FEI traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.50. The company had a trading volume of 73,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,921. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $8.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.70.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%.
About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (Get Rating)
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.
