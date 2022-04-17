Short Interest in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Decreases By 30.6%

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the March 15th total of 84,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:FEI traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.50. The company had a trading volume of 73,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,921. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $8.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 158.6% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 377,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 231,600 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 72,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000.

About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

