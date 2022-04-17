Short Interest in Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Declines By 34.9%

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a drop of 34.9% from the March 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.5 days.

EUTLF stock remained flat at $$10.82 during trading on Friday. Eutelsat Communications has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average of $12.40.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EUTLF. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Eutelsat Communications from €13.00 ($14.13) to €11.70 ($12.72) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Eutelsat Communications from €14.00 ($15.22) to €13.00 ($14.13) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

Eutelsat Communications SA engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites for the digital communications markets. It provides video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, HD and ultra HD channels, and occasional use services; connectivity services; and Internet of Things and low earth orbit solutions.

