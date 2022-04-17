Short Interest in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) Drops By 37.8%

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 142,600 shares, a drop of 37.8% from the March 15th total of 229,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 75,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:ERO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.01. The company had a trading volume of 72,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,202. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.12. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $25.99.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

