Short Interest in Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Expands By 89.2%

Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,500 shares, a growth of 89.2% from the March 15th total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Elior Group from €8.50 ($9.24) to €8.10 ($8.80) in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of Elior Group stock opened at $6.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.84. Elior Group has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $7.57.

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industries; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, and gardening for corporate clients.

