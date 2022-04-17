Short Interest in Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) Declines By 48.6%

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 48.6% from the March 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:EDUC remained flat at $$7.40 during trading hours on Friday. 1,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,988. Educational Development has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $64.45 million, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Educational Development’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Educational Development in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Educational Development by 575.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 15,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Educational Development by 80.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. 19.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Educational Development

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

