Short Interest in Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Decreases By 38.2%

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 313,800 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the March 15th total of 508,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of DXF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.56. The stock had a trading volume of 56,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,084. Dunxin Financial has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $2.98.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXF. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dunxin Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Dunxin Financial during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Dunxin Financial during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited engages in the microfinance lending business in Hubei, China. It provides consumer, commercial, collateral-backed, and enterprise loans to individuals; micro, small, and medium sized enterprises; and sole proprietors. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

