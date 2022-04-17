Short Interest in CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Decreases By 46.2%

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the March 15th total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVV remained flat at $$5.04 on Friday. 15,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,582. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.56. CVD Equipment has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.46.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVD Equipment in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVV. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVD Equipment by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

