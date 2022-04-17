Short Interest in China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Increases By 36.5%

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,462,200 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the March 15th total of 23,053,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 495.5 days.

CICHF stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. China Construction Bank has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.72.

About China Construction Bank

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

