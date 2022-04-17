Short Interest in Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Decreases By 32.5%

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the March 15th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Chemomab Therapeutics news, Director Neil Harris Cohen acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 10,750 shares of company stock worth $45,440 over the last quarter. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMMB. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $34,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $608,000. 28.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chemomab Therapeutics stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. Chemomab Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $46.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.73.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CMMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Chemomab Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemomab Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

