Short Interest in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Expands By 54.2%

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, an increase of 54.2% from the March 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 605,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

CRBU opened at $8.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.55. Caribou Biosciences has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $32.65.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $2.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Caribou Biosciences from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

