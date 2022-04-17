Short Interest in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Decreases By 43.7%

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,210,000 shares, a drop of 43.7% from the March 15th total of 16,370,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BCE shares. Bank of America downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

Get BCE alerts:

Shares of NYSE BCE traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.20. 1,020,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,334. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.48. BCE has a 12 month low of $46.22 and a 12 month high of $58.54.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 120.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after acquiring an additional 185,075 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in BCE by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in BCE by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 365.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 35,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 28,042 shares during the period. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BCE (Get Rating)

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.