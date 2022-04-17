Short Interest in Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC) Expands By 68.2%

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,100 shares, a growth of 68.2% from the March 15th total of 95,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 313,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAC. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Ares Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,870,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Ares Acquisition by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 102,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 37,755 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. BlueMar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Acquisition by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 195,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 16,374 shares during the period. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ares Acquisition by 392.3% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. 53.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAC stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.82. 14,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,091. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78. Ares Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

