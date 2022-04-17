Short Interest in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Rises By 86.0%

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 86.0% from the March 15th total of 5,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.45% of American Shared Hospital Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of AMS opened at $2.33 on Friday. American Shared Hospital Services has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $5.04.

American Shared Hospital Services ( NYSEAMERICAN:AMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.69 million for the quarter.

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

