Short Interest in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Increases By 52.2%

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, a growth of 52.2% from the March 15th total of 2,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $117,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 230,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,489,000 after purchasing an additional 63,984 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,484,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,011,000 after purchasing an additional 21,605 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth $6,773,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter worth $594,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 293,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,189,000 after purchasing an additional 68,941 shares during the period. 73.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALK stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $57.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,582,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,858. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $43.46 and a twelve month high of $72.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.50.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 135.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.55) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

ALK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.13.

About Alaska Air Group (Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

