Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Short Interest Down 49.6% in March

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a drop of 49.6% from the March 15th total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shionogi & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of SGIOY traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.70. 155,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,522. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.34.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, supply, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. Its products include prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, diagnostic regents, medical devices and others. The company was founded by Gisaburo Shiono on March 17, 1878 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

