SHIELD (XSH) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

SHIELD (XSH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $103,896.50 and $1.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SHIELD

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

