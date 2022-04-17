Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Lifted to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Sherritt International from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a report on Friday, April 8th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Sherritt International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Get Sherritt International alerts:

Shares of SHERF stock opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. Sherritt International has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.42.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.