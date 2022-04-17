SharedStake Hits Market Capitalization of $5,753.28 (SGT)

SharedStake (SGT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One SharedStake coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0384 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SharedStake has traded 33% higher against the dollar. SharedStake has a total market cap of $5,753.28 and approximately $123.00 worth of SharedStake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00046122 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,033.19 or 0.07546655 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,299.05 or 1.00265084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00052331 BTC.

About SharedStake

SharedStake’s launch date was February 2nd, 2021. SharedStake’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,015 coins. SharedStake’s official Twitter account is @SharedStake

According to CryptoCompare, “The SharedStake protocol’s short term objective is providing a gateway to stakers, while also providing a yield farming opportunity with two main assets that are created by the protocol: validator Eth2(vEth2) and the SharedStake Governance token (SGT). SharedStake is built for the transition to and past Ethereum 2.0. The protocol provides Staking-as-a-Service (StaaS), fully decentralized and with minimal fees as a counter to the high costs of Ethereum 2.0 staking. SharedStake continues to hit milestones and the SGT roadmap will always be a living document, owned and updated by SharedStake DAO members for their benefit. “

SharedStake Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SharedStake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SharedStake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SharedStake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

