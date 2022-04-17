ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $40,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 309,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $200,713,000 after buying an additional 78,380 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 558 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,658,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,055,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $507.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $556.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $602.45. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.47 billion, a PE ratio of 445.03, a P/E/G ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas cut ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $686.52.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.69, for a total value of $370,083.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.20, for a total value of $1,185,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,141 shares of company stock worth $18,355,758 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

