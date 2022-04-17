Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) Short Interest Up 51.3% in March

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 374,800 shares, a growth of 51.3% from the March 15th total of 247,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Sendas Distribuidora stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.41. 274,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,469. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Sendas Distribuidora has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $18.55.
ASAI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.
Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sendas Distribuidora (ASAI)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.