Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) Short Interest Up 51.3% in March

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 374,800 shares, a growth of 51.3% from the March 15th total of 247,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Sendas Distribuidora stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.41. 274,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,469. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Sendas Distribuidora has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $18.55.

ASAI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 86.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 13.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. 5.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

