Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.41 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) will announce $3.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sempra’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.47 billion. Sempra posted sales of $3.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sempra will report full-year sales of $13.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.63 billion to $13.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.17 billion to $13.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sempra.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on SRE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.00.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $171.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $172.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 111.44%.

In other Sempra news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,263 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,335. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the third quarter worth $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 1,763.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 54.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

