Seedify.fund (SFUND) 1-Day Volume Hits $3.07 Million

Seedify.fund (SFUND) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 17th. During the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be bought for about $4.11 or 0.00010178 BTC on popular exchanges. Seedify.fund has a total market cap of $100.93 million and approximately $3.07 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Seedify.fund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00045892 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,059.22 or 0.07569427 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,391.31 or 0.99940217 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00052405 BTC.

About Seedify.fund

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,536,774 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seedify.fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seedify.fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seedify.fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seedify.fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.