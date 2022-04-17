Secret 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $15.64 Million (SCRT)

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for about $4.81 or 0.00011947 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Secret has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. Secret has a total market capitalization of $785.33 million and $15.64 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.93 or 0.00268124 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004570 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000943 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00021207 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $267.53 or 0.00664588 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000131 BTC.

About Secret

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

