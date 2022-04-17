Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Acquired by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEE. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 3.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 267.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,110,000 after buying an additional 652,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 55.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,391,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,693,000 after buying an additional 849,709 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 5.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the third quarter worth about $450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $67.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.60. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $70.72.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 378.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.02%.

SEE has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.23.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

