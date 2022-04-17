Scotiabank Raises Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$27.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$23.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. CIBC increased their price target on Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays raised Ero Copper from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Ero Copper from C$20.50 to C$21.50 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$26.25.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

TSE ERO opened at C$20.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 7.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$15.01 and a twelve month high of C$29.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.72.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.