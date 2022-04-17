Scotiabank Cuts Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$44.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CWB. Raymond James increased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. CIBC downgraded Canadian Western Bank from an outperform rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$42.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$42.77.

Shares of CWB opened at C$33.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.70. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$31.68 and a 52-week high of C$41.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.02 billion and a PE ratio of 8.83.

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$265.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$268.45 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 4.2500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is presently 31.66%.

In related news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.60, for a total transaction of C$107,310.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$793,134.40.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

