Scotiabank Boosts Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target to C$47.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Cameco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cameco from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$30.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a C$37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$40.55.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at C$39.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.32. Cameco has a 12-month low of C$19.50 and a 12-month high of C$41.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01. The stock has a market cap of C$15.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.42.

Cameco ( TSE:CCO Get Rating ) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$465.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.77%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ronald Liam Mooney sold 9,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.84, for a total value of C$336,902.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$931,900.32. Also, Senior Officer Alice Louise Wong sold 17,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.14, for a total transaction of C$485,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,258,797.80. Insiders sold a total of 37,482 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,416 in the last quarter.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

