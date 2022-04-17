Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) PT Set at €133.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($144.57) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €154.00 ($167.39) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($163.04) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €175.00 ($190.22) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays set a €185.00 ($201.09) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($184.78) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €166.09 ($180.53).

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

SU stock opened at €141.32 ($153.61) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €145.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €152.25. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of €64.88 ($70.52) and a one year high of €76.34 ($82.98).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.