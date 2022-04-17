SBank 1-Day Volume Tops $113.00 (STS)

SBank (STS) traded 93.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 16th. One SBank coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SBank has a market cap of $6,814.22 and $113.00 worth of SBank was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SBank has traded down 93.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003439 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00034999 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00103769 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About SBank

STS is a coin. It launched on July 17th, 2019. SBank’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,650,000 coins. SBank’s official Twitter account is @SbankCapital and its Facebook page is accessible here . SBank’s official website is www.sbankcapital.com

According to CryptoCompare, “STS is designed to be a scalable, fast, secure, and fair decentralized- beyond blockchain project, leveraging Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and consensus algorithm which keeps all positive characteristics of blockchain technology while increasing throughput to more than 200,000 transactions per second. “

Buying and Selling SBank

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SBank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SBank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SBank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

